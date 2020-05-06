Hazel Marjorie (Chapman) Barnes, age 91, of Fairview Community, broke loose of her earthly chains in the early morning of May 4, 2020, at Marcy Place in Big Spring, Texas. Her Lord and Savior, accompanied with a large host of loved ones who had gone on before her, greeted her in her heavenly home. The eternal praises, singing, laughter, and a great reunion feast was begun, never more to end.
Private graveside services were held 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park. Interim Hospice Chaplain, Clay Porter, officiated with beautiful music provided by Hazel's nieces, Annette, Gayla, and Melissa, (the Paige Sisters).
Hazel was born Jan. 29, 1929, on the family farm northwest of Big Spring, Texas. She was the last surviving child of eight, born to pioneer settlers George W. and Lillian (Sanderson) Chapman of Knott, Texas. The Chapman's initially settled in Old Morita, Howard County, Texas in 1907.
Hazel had a personal relationship with Christ and was a long time member of the Knott Church of Christ. She had been unable to attend for several years due to health issues. She continued to study the Bible through the years in her home. The Lord was her strength and always faithful to Hazel through the years.
Hazel graduated from Knott High School in 1946. She married Morris B. Barnes Oct. 25, 1946, in Big Spring. They made their home and farmed in the Knott and Fairview Communities for over 40 years, until the untimely death of Morris, May 17, 1992. Hazel was so strong and remained on the family farm until she was 90 years old.
Hazel was an excellent mother. If a PhD for homemaking existed, she would have certainly earned it. She always had a sparkling clean house, meals ready, clothes washed and ironed, and kids doctored and cleaned. There was never a need to worry about the work of the homemaker extraordinaire that she was. However, after the noon meal, while the men rested before heading back to the fields, there was always time to stop and watch her infamous soap operas, "As the World Turns" and "Days of Our Lives". Also, fun was had and laughter could always be heard from the playing of "42" dominoes, cards, or board games with neighbors in many of the evenings. Summer church revival meetings, ice cream suppers, family reunions in Lamesa, and the overall enjoyment of family gatherings were so dear to Hazel.
Hazel truly adored her grandchildren and they were her pride and joy. They called her Mema and she made them feel loved unconditionally. She was always patient and willing to play or talk for hours. She always desired for them to be in her home with her anytime they could. She will be so deeply missed.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; her parents, George and Lillian Chapman; three brothers, Alton, Raymond, and Donnie Chapman; and four sisters, Arlene Montgomery, Merle Roman, Shirley Paige, and Louise Willborn.
Hazel is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Janeice Barnes, and David and Linda Barnes, all of Big Spring; four grandchildren and their spouses, Linda Kaye and Kneel Stallings of Big Spring, Rebecca (Becky) and Shane Walker of Gail, William (Bill) and Shelli Barnes of Knott, and Keele and Steven Croft of Big Spring; 12 great-grandchildren, Saige and Sawyer Stallings, Braylee, Brittany and Brogan Walker, Braxton, Kylie and Savannah Barnes, Caleb and Jolee Jordan, Kelby and Kyryn Croft; one great-great grandson, Bentley Stallings; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Bill Barnes, Braxton Barnes, Sawyer Stallings, Kneel Stallings, Steven Croft, and Shane Walker.
The family would like to express their deepest heartfelt appreciation to the many caregivers over the years, especially long term caregivers Christina Flores and Delma Valencia; the Marcy Place staff of caregivers, aides, and administrators; and Interim Hospice for all their help, care, and support during the final year of Hazel's stay on this earth.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
