Helen Bernice Hall Shive was called home after a lengthy illness, March 20, 2019 in her San Antonio, Texas home.

A visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Trinity Memorial Park, March 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, Coahoma, with former Pastor Tom Koger officiating. A reception will follow in the social hall.

Helen was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Lufkin, Texas to Ida Clarinda Perry Hall and Walter Edward Hall. Helen graduated from Lufkin High School and then attended Brenau College in Gainesville, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, Georgia, for two years. She graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas with a Bachelor's degree in Education.

Helen taught school in Midland and Odessa, Texas where she met Wendell Shive. They were married, May 24, 1958, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lufkin. Helen and Wendell had the joyous opportunity to observe their 50th wedding anniversary together, May 24, 2008.

Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Coahoma, Texas and also received the Honorary Lifetime Member of Presbyterian Women award. She was a loyal member of the 1941 Study Club that was a community service involvement women's club. Helen also served for many years on the board and dedicated numerous hours to the Wes-Tex Telephone Co-op.

Helen was an accomplished artist and shared her talents with many, young and old. She was definitely a lover of animals of any type, from her many dogs and cats to the koi/goldfish, frog pond in her backyard. She passed on her love of animals to her daughters who both have always had some type of pet.

The family extends a special thank you to the dedicated caregivers for their love and compassion for Helen for many years. Ella Mae Rambo was not only Helen's caregiver for eight years, she became part of the family. Peggy Ervin, Sylvia Berry, Elma Freeman and Charsetta Eldridge were also much loved and appreciated caregivers.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Shive of San Antonio, and Louise Haigler and husband, Scott of Austin; two granddaughters, Sarah Beth Uhles and husband, Kevin of Dallas, and Laura Keogh and husband, Colin of Austin; a sister-in-law, Wanda Willis and husband, Fred of Lampasas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Shive; her parents, Walter and Ida Hall; and sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Basil E. Atkinson, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Ron Willis, Eric Atkinson, Ken Miller, Tom Barker, Colin Keogh, Kevin Uhles, Cole Wimer, John Senter, Frankie Lindsey, Marty Lindsey and Erick Roberson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Robinson, Kirby Brown and Richard Nixon.

The family suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Coahoma, PO Box 94, Coahoma, TX 79511 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.