Helen Engle Humphrey, age 89, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, in El Campo, Texas. Helen was born on a ranch outside of Coahoma, Texas on Aug. 18, 1930. She was the youngest child of Charles and Marjorie Engle. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; her two older brothers, Charles and Weldon; and her beloved husband, Bill Humphrey, Sr. Helen is survived by her children, Bill Humphrey Jr., Diana Humphrey and John Humphrey. In addition, Helen has three grandchildren, Bradley Stehno, Austin Humphrey, and Shelby Humphrey.
Visitation will be at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral services will occur on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Humphrey family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of El Campo.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 23, 2019