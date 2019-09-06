|
Helen Kendrick, 76, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel with John McCullough, pastor of Berea Baptist Church and Courtney Ballard, pastor of Cowboy Circuit Riders Church, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Helen was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Roscoe, Nolan County, Texas, to Annie Mae Tiller Brown and Joseph "Bug" Arvel Brown. She grew up in Colorado City and Westbrook. On July 21, 1961, she married Marvin Lee Kendrick in Colorado City, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2004. She and Marvin moved to Big Spring in 1973. Helen had worked at Village Bakery in Sweetwater and later worked at Sears for many years. She had also owned the Beauty Center for eight years. Helen was a member of Central Baptist Church which merged with Berea Baptist Church. She was very active within the church. She was the Acteen Director for over 20 years. She enjoyed taking the girls to camps and the National Acteen Conferences. She served as a Sunday school teacher but also held many jobs within the church. She loved singing in the choir and painting. Her favorite hobby was following her grandchildren's functions, including band competitions.
She is survived by her children, Kelli Ballard (Courtney), Kim Ballard, Termite Kendrick (Traci), all of Big Spring; nine grandchildren, Christin Burris (Cody) of Stanton, Timothy Ballard (Stephanie) of Virginia, Jessica Ballard of Big Spring, Tessa Mendoza (Caleb) of Seymour, C.J.Ballard (Chariti), Tanner Ballard, Treagan Kendrick, all of Big Spring, Travis Ballard of South Korea, and Toryn Kendrick of Big Spring; and five great-grandchildren, Aedyn Ballard of Virginia, Anslee Burris, Aislyn Burris and Ashlyn Burris, all of Stanton, Josephine Ballard of Big Spring; and her furry companion of 16 years, "Kitty Cat".
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae Tiller Brown, and Joseph Arvel Brown; her husband, Marvin Lee Kendrick; one brother, Stanley Gilbert Brown, Sr.; a son-in-law, Tim Ballard; and one great-grandson, Jackson Burris.
Pallbearers will be Cody Burris, Caleb Mendoza, C. J. Ballard, Tanner Ballard, Treagan Kendrick and Toryn Kendrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Ballard, Travis Ballard and Aedyn Ballard.
We would like to thank all the many kind folks who have helped with moms' care in these past years. We truly appreciate Encompass Home Health, Kindred Hearts Home Health, Encompass Rehab Hospital, Parkview Rehab Center, Home Hospice of Big Spring, and the many other wonderful care providers from doctor's offices to first responders, thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Kendrick Medical Fund for Toryn's surgeries and care via Circuit Riders Cowboy Church at PO Box 1430, Big Spring, TX 79721-1430, or via the website at
http://www.circuitriderscowboychurch.com/online-giving.html; just designate the donation to the Kendrick Medical Fund in the memo portion of your check or at the online site. Donations can also be made to the Berea Baptist Church, 4204 Wasson Rd, Big Spring, TX 79720. Mom's favorites would be to children's ministry, music or missions. Thank you.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 6, 2019