Helen Marie (Bradbury) Gregory
1937 - 2020
Helen Marie Bradbury Gregory, of Big Spring, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the Merkel Nursing Center in Merkel, Texas. Graveside services will be on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Park. Helen will be at Myers & Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas, there will be no formal family visitation.
Helen was born on April 1, 1937 to Oscar and Florence Hulme Bradbury in McGregor, Texas. She was one of 10 children. Helen spent a great deal of her youth in Bosque County.
Helen married Troy Gaston Gregory, Jr on Oct. 7, 1961, in Colorado City. They made their home in Big Spring, Texas. They enjoyed playing dominoes, were part of a bowling league, and enjoyed traveling together. Troy and Helen enjoyed playing Heads Up in dominoes and made sure to keep score so they knew who had won the most games. Helen's career was in the food service industry and retail sales. She worked for a time at the Hallmark store and has a vast collection of Hallmark ornaments.
Helen was a resident at The Merkel Nursing Center for a number of years where she enjoyed Bingo, crafting, and jewelry making. She always had a smile on her face and a laugh to share with others.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Troy, their daughter Cindy, parents Oscar and Florence, and numerous siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to favorite charity or American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
