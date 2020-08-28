1/1
Helen McKee (Clanton) Glaspie
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen McKee Clanton Glaspie, 93, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.  Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Don Brodie, officiating.
Helen was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Coahoma, Texas, on the Reeves Place to Clyde McKee and Effie Burns McKee.  She grew up in Vealmoor and attended Vealmoor schools.  Helen was a telephone operator during and after WWII in Kerrville.  She had been a beautician for 50 years, owning and managing her beauty salon.  She also managed Mobile Home Village and rental property.  She and her husband developed "Clanton Subdivision".  She was a member of the First Baptist Church. 
Helen is survived by her sons: Kenny Clanton and wife Sylvia, and Jimmy Don and wife Sherry; her son in law, Larry Fryar; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Clanton, her daughter Sandy Fryar; two sisters, Dorothy Iden Ragsdale and Mildred Ackerman; and her granddaughter, Leslie Fryar-Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved