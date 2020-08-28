Helen McKee Clanton Glaspie, 93, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Don Brodie, officiating.
Helen was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Coahoma, Texas, on the Reeves Place to Clyde McKee and Effie Burns McKee. She grew up in Vealmoor and attended Vealmoor schools. Helen was a telephone operator during and after WWII in Kerrville. She had been a beautician for 50 years, owning and managing her beauty salon. She also managed Mobile Home Village and rental property. She and her husband developed "Clanton Subdivision". She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Helen is survived by her sons: Kenny Clanton and wife Sylvia, and Jimmy Don and wife Sherry; her son in law, Larry Fryar; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Clanton, her daughter Sandy Fryar; two sisters, Dorothy Iden Ragsdale and Mildred Ackerman; and her granddaughter, Leslie Fryar-Martin.
