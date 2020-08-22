Helen P. Bryans of Roswell, NM went to be with the Lord on Aug. 15, 2020. Viewing of Ms. Bryans in Roswell, NM will be at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from Noon-7 p.m. A viewing of Helen is planned for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home at 906 Gregg Street, Big Spring, Texas. Graveside services will be at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas with Pastor Kevin Knudson officiating at 10 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020.
Helen was born Sept. 2, 1925, and was raised in Danville, Illinois by her adoptive parents George and Lena Partlow. On March 14, 1942, she was married in Illinois to Edward B. Bryans of Garden City, Texas, while he was serving in the Army Air Corps. They moved to Roswell in 1985 from Long Beach, California. She was a long-time member of Aldersgate Methodist Church.
Helen is survived by son Edward B. Bryans Jr., of Newport Beach, Ca. and daughter Jenny Lynn (Lloyd) Chrisman of Roswell, NM. Grandchildren; Skeet Chrisman, Ladonna (Gary) Corman, Shelly (Ralph) Cobos of Roswell, Ted (Jerlie) Bryans, Lauren Partridge, and Cristie Crites of California. Great Grandchildren; Michael Chrisman, Steven (Valerie) Chrisman, Megan (Randy) Creighton, Lacy (Lupe) Robledo, Randy (Clarissa) Cobos, Jacob ( Raquel) Cobos, Savannah (Hunter) Cartwright, Cippi Cobos , Nicholas Cobos, Maximus Bryans, Cody, Cami and Kyle Crites, Josh Partridge and Eric Schoolcraft. Helen is also survived by 13 Great, Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, Brother-in-law, Leonard Bryans, sisters-in-law, Bonnell Newland & Reba Bryans.
Husband Edward Bryans, parents and three brothers Al, Joe and Chuck Hardy preceded her in death.
Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome for many years after retirement. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing games. Helen was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was fun to be around and will be missed greatly.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sheila, Jenny and the staff at Heartfelt Manor, Dr. Stiller, and the staff at Kindred Hospice for their love, care and compassionate treatment.
