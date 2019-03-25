Our much loved mother, grandmother and friend, Helen Sikes, 94, went to her Heavenly home nine days away of turning 95, on March 22 2019. Visitation will be 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Davis officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring.

Helen was born March 31, 1924, in Field, NM, to Charles & Ida Clark. Helen was a "Rosie the Riveter" gal during WWII while her husband Wilson Sikes, served in the U.S. Army.

Helen is survived by three daughters, Patricia, Sandra, and Pamela; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, both parents, eight brothers and sisters.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the caregivers at Ashton Medical Lodge and Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice, 808 W Missouri, Midland, Texas 79701 or Temple Baptist Church, 4301 Thomason, Midland, Texas 79703.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 25, 2019