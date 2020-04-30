|
|
Heriberto Gonzalez Rubio, 98, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Graveside services will be Noon, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
He was born March 16, 1922, in Laredo, Texas and married Manuela Parras, Oct. 10, 1945, in Big Spring. The couple met at the train station in March 1943 in Pyote, Texas, while he was stationed at the Air Force base there. She preceded him in death Nov. 24, 1995.
Heriberto had been a resident of Big Spring since 1945. He is a World War II veteran of the United States Air Force from 1942 until 1945 and was stationed in England. He worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center for 33 years, retiring as cook foreman. He was a member of La Fe Baptist Church and was active with the church brotherhood where he served as a secretary, music director and deacon.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Melody Baez and Bess Harmony Tello; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cecelia Rubio of Laredo, Texas.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Paz Gonzalez Rubio; a daughter, Delia Tello; two sisters, Dora and Anita; and three brothers, Raul, Martin and Enrique.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 1, 2020