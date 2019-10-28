|
Hope for the Season
In early spring of 2019, we found out that Hope Jewel Anderson would be joining our family. Immediately, she was welcomed. Immediately, she was loved. Immediately, she was anticipated.
In early summer of 2019, we found out that Hope Jewel Anderson was going to have a tough road to hoe. She was diagnosed with a syndrome that no mother and father should know the definition of. Despite slim odds, the thought of giving up never crept into our minds; the Good Lord wouldn't allow it to.
In early fall of 2019, we readied to welcome Hope Jewel Anderson into the world. Family and friends gathered by the droves to a West Texas hospital, abandoning cattle gathering, cotton stripping, school working, and so many more obligations that were quickly deemed trivial compared to the birth of a fighter.
We were ready. If Hope decided to grace us with her presence for any sort of a period of time, we were ready. If Hope decided to finish the fight and go sit at the right hand of our Father, we were ready. Guardian angels filled a waiting room with heavy, anxious hearts. Those heavy, anxious hearts also wholeheartedly knew that there is a completely different group of guardian angels waiting for Hope with a heavenly reception.
The outcome cannot be controlled, but we can control how we take it and live with it. If there's one thing this little girl has taught each and every one of us, it's that there's always a Hope for the Season.
Hope Jewel Anderson
Born into this world and left Oct. 22, 2019
A memorial service will be held on the Muleshoe Ranch Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Hope Jewel Anderson is survived by her loving parents, Clay John and Krista Anderson; her big sisters, Layton and Harper; her grandparents, John and Kevva Anderson, and Stan and Carla Blagrave; her great-grandparents, Rich Anderson, Wilela Tucker and, Derwood and Joan Blagrave; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Barbara Anderson, Sonny Tucker, and Jean and Richard Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville, toward the "Hope Jewel Room".
