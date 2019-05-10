Howard Lee Walker, 80, of Big Spring, gained his angel wings on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Comanche. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Eddie Tubbs officiating.

The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Howard was born Oct. 5, 1938, to Charles W. Walker and Delia Denton Walker in Rising Star. He married Marijo Thixton Walker Nov. 25, 1959, in Big Spring.

He was a loving and caring husband, dad, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with this family fishing and hunting. He also loved his Harley family whom he showed great love and compassion.

Howard was a member of the United States Air Force where he served his country from 1960 to 1964.

He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Life member of Harley Owners Group, Lifetime member of Staked Plains Masonic 598, York Rite Knights Templar, Shriner, and Jesters.

Those left to cherish his memories are three sons, Cecil Walker and wife, Laura of Amarillo, Robert Walker and wife, Vickie of Big Spring, and Bruce Walker and lady friend, Dana Witt of Big Spring; one brother, Charles Walker of Lufkin and his special lady friend, Ladell Hamer of Comanche; grandsons, Colby Walker and wife, Bayli of Amarillo, Jettley Walker of Amarillo, JJ Beltz and wife, Courtney of Fate; granddaughters, Jade Walker of Big Spring, Amanda Wall and husband, Cody of Amarillo, Kim Pineda of Ft. Worth; and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Delia Walker; his wife, Marijo Walker; and three brothers, Jerry Walker, Wesley Walker, and James Walker.

Pallbearers will be Jettley Walker, Colby Walker, Brycson Pineda, Cody Wall, Mike Hamer, and Cody Hamer.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary