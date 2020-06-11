Howard V. "Sonny" Crocker, Jr., 91, of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Chaplain Clay Porter officiating.
He was born Jan. 6, 1929, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Howard V. "Burr" Crocker, Sr. and Lona Bennett Crocker. Sonny married Betty Sue Hale Sept. 8, 1962, in Lenorah, Texas.
Sonny came to Big Spring as an infant and graduated from Big Spring High School. He worked for the City of Big Spring Water Department for over 25 years. He also worked for the Big Spring Herald for over 57 years, retiring October 7, 2007.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue Crocker; one daughter, Diane Newton and husband, Larry; three grandchildren, Alyssa Deanda and Ashley Kemper and husband, Chad all of Big Spring, and Colby Newton and fiancé, Julie Faas of Houston; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Crocker and wife, Ruth Ann of East Bend, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Malinda Crocker, Ann Miller and Betty Jean Crocker.
The family suggests memorials to Interim Health Care, 1900 S. Gregg St., Suite C, Big Spring, Texas 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.