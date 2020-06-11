Howard V "Sonny" Crocker Jr
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard V. "Sonny" Crocker, Jr., 91, of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Chaplain Clay Porter officiating.
He was born Jan. 6, 1929, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Howard V. "Burr" Crocker, Sr. and Lona Bennett Crocker. Sonny married Betty Sue Hale Sept. 8, 1962, in Lenorah, Texas.
Sonny came to Big Spring as an infant and graduated from Big Spring High School. He worked for the City of Big Spring Water Department for over 25 years. He also worked for the Big Spring Herald for over 57 years, retiring October 7, 2007.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue Crocker; one daughter, Diane Newton and husband, Larry; three grandchildren, Alyssa Deanda and Ashley Kemper and husband, Chad all of Big Spring, and Colby Newton and fiancé, Julie Faas of Houston; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Crocker and wife, Ruth Ann of East Bend, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Malinda Crocker, Ann Miller and Betty Jean Crocker.
The family suggests memorials to Interim Health Care, 1900 S. Gregg St., Suite C, Big Spring, Texas 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved