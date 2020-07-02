Humberto "HL" Le Dezma, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home in Rowlett, Texas.

Born Jan. 23, 1947, in San Juan, Texas, he had lived most of his life in Big Spring prior to moving to Rowlett in December 2019.

HL never met a stranger and loved helping others when possible. He enjoyed westerns, his animals, "Oldies but Goodies" and fishing. He was known for making others laugh and the joy he shared will be dearly missed.

HL is survived by his wife: Margaret Le Dezma; sons: Humberto Jr., Daniel, Tommy and Jonathan; daughters: Eva, Tamika and Ester. 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary, Sandy, Elda and Janie; brothers: Roy, Fernando, Jessie, Louis and Lupe. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Maria Le Dezma, a sister and two brothers.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Rest Haven Funeral Home – Rowlett Location.

