Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Midland, TX
Irma Ree Deweber Mayo


1931 - 2019
Irma Ree Deweber Mayo Obituary
Irma Ree Deweber Mayo, 88, of Big Spring, formerly of Midland, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in a local nursing home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel, Big Spring, with Dr. Walter McCall, her son-in-law, officiating. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. 
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.
She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Jack County, Texas, to Newton Eugene and Cora Elizabeth (White) Deweber. She married Wendell Mayo, Jan. 27, 1950. He preceded her in death March 20, 2011. She graduated from Bowie High School and attended Draughon's Business College. Irma worked many years for Midwest Glass Company and Walsh Petroleum as a bookkeeper.  
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl McCall and husband, Walter of Big Spring; a son, Greg Mayo and wife, Cyndi of North Richland Hills; two grandsons, Kyle McCall and wife, Haley of Amarillo and Travis Hammack of North Richland Hills; and two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Jackson McCall of Amarillo. 
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Emmitt, Newton and Virgil Deweber; and four sisters, Ruby Reaves, Opal Ogle, Millie Ogle and Rachel Hubble. 
The family suggests memorials to the , 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite C32, Midland, Texas 79705.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Spring. Online condolences may be made a www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
