Isidoro T. Galan, 90, of Big Spring died Friday, March 13, 2020. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Isidoro was born April 4, 1929, in Lockhart to Isabel and Telesforo Galan. He moved to Big Spring in 1945 from Kyle. He married Manuela Gamboa on Dec. 31, 1949, in Big Spring. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2012.
He retired from Howard County Road and Bridge Department and he was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He was a Jack of All Trades. He would tackle any project, and he was an avid fan of the Cowboys and the Rangers.
Isidoro is survived by four children: Mario DeLeon, Irene Galan Rodriguez and her husband Charlie, Isidoro Galan, Sr, Mary Lou Galan Stewart and her husband T.J., and Patricia Galan Villa, all of Big Spring; 15 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren; several half-brothers, and one half-sister.
In addition to his parents and wife, Isidoro was preceded in death by one grandson: Phillip Lopez.
Pallbearers will be Dimas Moralez, Gabriel Lopez, Robert Galan, Isidora Galan III, David Ross, and Michael Ross.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 16, 2020