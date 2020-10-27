Jack Harvell, 64, of Sand Springs died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Jack was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Temple Texas. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army; Helicopter Crew Chief having served in Hawaii. He was a line foreman of Dixie Electric now Expanse. He married Jo Ann Permenter on April 13, 2020, in Big Spring. He spent most of his life in Big Spring and was a Baptist.
Jack is survived by his wife: Jo Harvell of Sand Springs; two daughters: Stephanie Williamson and her husband John of Sand Springs and Crystal Eckerly of Michigan; one son: James Clark of Michigan; one brother: Jim Harvell and his wife Faye of Sand Springs; two sisters: Linda Hoover and her husband James of Big Spring and Sandra Kennedy and her husband Rick of Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Kinsley Kirby, Sarah Eckerly, Emma Eckerly and Jackson Eckerly; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Inez and Vernon Harvell; one sister: Brenda Geurin; two brothers: Steve Harvell and David Allor.
