Jack Harvell
1956 - 2020
Jack Harvell, 64, of Sand Springs died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Jack was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Temple Texas.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army; Helicopter Crew Chief having served in Hawaii.  He was a line foreman of Dixie Electric now Expanse.  He married Jo Ann Permenter on April 13, 2020, in Big Spring.  He spent most of his life in Big Spring and was a Baptist.
Jack is survived by his wife:  Jo Harvell of Sand Springs; two daughters:  Stephanie Williamson and her husband John of Sand Springs and Crystal Eckerly of Michigan; one son:  James Clark of Michigan; one brother:  Jim Harvell and his wife Faye of Sand Springs; two sisters:  Linda Hoover and her husband James of Big Spring and Sandra Kennedy and her husband Rick of Oklahoma; four grandchildren:  Kinsley Kirby, Sarah Eckerly, Emma Eckerly and Jackson Eckerly; and several nieces and nephews.  
Jack was preceded in death by his parents:  Inez and Vernon Harvell; one sister:  Brenda Geurin; two brothers:  Steve Harvell and David Allor.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
