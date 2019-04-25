Jack Moran Graves, 96, of Lexington, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. Born on Feb. 9, 1923, in Desdemona, Texas, he was the son of the late Good Crawford Graves and Jessie Lowe Coffey Graves.

Jack graduated from Big Spring High School in 1941, then attended John Tarleton College on a football scholarship. Jack proudly served in the United States Army during World War II where he sustained leg injuries when his tank was hit by enemy bazooka fire. After the war he attended Sul Ross State University where he earned a degree in history and education. He intended to teach as his siblings had all done but instead entered the cattle business with his brother in law. He bought,sold and transported cattle until a drought shut them down. He was then selected for the Texas Liquor Control Board, where he began his 35 year law enforcement career. He became a deputy U.S. Marshall in El Paso, a Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall in San Antonio over the Western District of Texas, and retired as Chief Deputy in Topeka, Kansas.

Jack was a member of the First Christian Church of Lexington and was also a member of the Texas Free Masons. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He would always get a gleam in his eye when he told a story about his Mother or Father. He was a people person and was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter who you were or where you came from.

Jack is survived by his sons, David Graves and wife Lyndi, Tommy Graves and wife Ginger, Robert Graves and wife Yolanda, and Joe Graves and wife Yolanda; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Linda Graves; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jack Moran Graves, Jr.; grandson Matthew; daughter-in-law Debbie; stepson Paul; one brother; and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to the West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch, San Angelo, Texas 76904. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary