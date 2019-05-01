Jack Stovall, 89, of Stanton, formerly of Big Spring died Sunday, April 28, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Ralph Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.

Jack was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Snyder, Oklahoma, to Tenny and Walter Stovall. He married Dorothy Essmeier on April 3, 1954, in Ganado, Texas. They moved to Big Spring in 1977 from Midland. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2017. He was a speech therapist in Abilene and Midland. He was employed by the Big Spring State Hospital as Head of Outreach and later Assistant Superintendent. He retired in 1989. He had lived the last two years with his daughter in Stanton. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a Veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Jack is survived by four children, Deborah Westfall and her husband, Mark of Odessa, Ray Don Stovall and his wife, Diann of Zepher, Leta Henson and her husband, Randy of Stanton, and Gary Stovall and his wife, Charlotte of Big Spring; grandchildren, Cris and Shannon Westfall, Kason and Robyna Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Seth and Megan Stovall, Clay and Erin White, Brittney and Dale Glosson, Jason and Allison Westfall, Sharon and Jake Reid, Melissa and Gabe Leiker, Sydney Upshaw and Cody and Harley Upshaw; 25 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by three grandchildren, J. D. Anderson, Clayton Henson and Lendon Stovall.

Pallbearers will be Cris Westfall, Kason Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Seth Stovall, Clay White, Dale Glossen, Jason Westfall, Gabe Leuker, Jake Reid, and Cody Upshaw. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren, Justin Anderson, Ethan Leuker, Clayton Anderson, Mathew Westfall, Andrew Westfall, Jase White, Ryan Stovall, and Wyatt Stovall.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary