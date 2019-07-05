Jadyn Kyler Phillips, 20, of San Angelo died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 5, 2019, at Christian Church of San Angelo with Pastor Jimmy Hill officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Jadyn was born on May 10, 1999, in Odessa, Texas to Brittney Phillips Smith and Colbie Ford. Jadyn lived in Big Spring until he was five years old. He then moved to San Angelo with his mother where he has resided since.

Jadyn was full of life and had a smile that would light up an entire room. Jadyn loved spending time with his family and friends especially hanging out with his dad, Mo, and cousins, Kendall and Reagan. Kendall was his life-long best friend. His true passion was always sports. Jadyn played multiple sports including football, baseball, soccer and basketball. He played for the San Angelo YMCA, City Recreation Department, multiple travel teams, and Central High School. Jadyn graduated from Central High School in December of 2016.

Jadyn is survived by his parents, Morris and Brittney Smith of San Angelo, and Colbie Ford and wife, Peggie of Big Spring; grandmother Karan "Gee" Phillips of Big Spring, and Bertie Hawkins and husband, Fred, of Lubbock; great-grandmother, Joyce Davidson of Big Spring; uncle, Jason Phillips; and aunt, Lauri of Forsan; cousins, Kendall and Reagan Phillips of Forsan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jadyn was welcomed with open arms into Heaven by his grandfather "Dodo", Gary Phillips.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to the Gary "Dodo" Phillips Athletic Memorial Scholarship Fund at Forsan ISD, P.O. Box 689, Forsan, TX 79733.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com Published in Big Spring Herald on July 5, 2019