James "Bob" Ballard
1933 - 2020
On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Bob Ballard was called home to our Lord after losing his battle with cancer. Bob was born on January 19, 1933 in Cisco, Texas to R.B. and Stella Ballard. He married Ethel "Peggy" Long in 1953. After completing his tour with the U.S. Army in the Korean War, Bob and Peggy made their home and family in Big Spring, Texas.
During his lifetime, Bob worked as an electrician and a truck driver. He also worked as a mechanic and a body man for Casey's Automotive and WesTex Wrecking. He retired after 22 years of service from WesTex wrecking.
Bob had a love of old cars and covered wagons. He spent many years as a Col. in the Texas Army. During this time, Bob and Peggy would travel to schools with their covered wagon, teaching children about the "old ways" of life. Bob loved kids and they all called him "Pa" whether they were family or not.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents R. B. and Stella Ballard; his sister Sandra Koonce; an infant son, Leslie Ballard; a granddaughter Alisha Johnson and great granddaughter Madysyn Hillger.
Bob is survived by his wife Peggy Ballard; his daughters LaWanda Brewer and husband Thomas, Debra Hillger and husband David. Bob and Peggy were blessed with 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Interment took place at Trinity Memorial Park.
Services were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
