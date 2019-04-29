James Edward Darling, 39, aka "Wrangler" of Big Spring passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from an automobile accident in Big Spring, Texas.

Visitation with the family of James E. Darling will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Bro. Steve Goude, Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.

James Edward Darling was born April 10, 1980, in Elk City, Oklahoma to Jimmy Darling, Jr. and Margaret Darling, both currently of Big Spring. The family moved to Big Spring in January of 1981 where James made his home.

James graduated from Big Spring High School in 1998. He enjoyed baseball and was a pitcher for the Big Spring Steers. James's passion was hunting, boating, fishing, camping and enjoying time with his daughter. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with them. James had just bought a brand new tractor and was looking forward to working on his ranch, building his new home for his wife and family. James was highly respected, loved, and cherished by everyone he came in contact with. At the time of James tragic death he worked for Energy Transfer currently as their Instrumental & Electrician Technician. James enjoyed all of his friends, especially Brian Neie-his best friend. James was currently a member of Grace Fellowship Church of God Big Spring.

James is survived by his wife and true love of his life, Teresa Huitt-Darling of the home in Big Spring; his daughter Kelli Jo Darling, of Salado, Texas; his parents, Jimmy Darling, Jr. and Margaret Darling; his grandmother, Betty Findley; his sister Amy Darling-Huitt and husband, Preston Huitt; step-daughters, Nova and Genesis Caldwell; step-son, Joshua Caldwell; brothers-in-law, Terry Huitt & wife, Lori and Jerry Huitt; his in-laws, Ronnie and Louise Huitt, all of Big Spring; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews.

James is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jimmy Darling, Sr. and Dorothy Darling of Llano, Texas; maternal grandfather James Findley of Big Spring, and uncle Johnny Darling of Elk City, Oklahoma.

Pallbearers will be Brian Neie, Cody Huitt, Preston Huitt, Garrett Huitt, Daniel Scott and Leo Jameson.

Honorary Pallbearers: all Energy Transfer Employees that work at the Rebel One & Two Plants, Joshua Caldwell, Chuck Huitt; all nephews and brother in laws.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolence may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary