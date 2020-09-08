James "Jimmy" Leffler Jr. left this life after a long courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020. Jimmy was born on June 11, 1941, to James Leffler Sr. and Margaret Turk in Schnectady, NY. He joined the Air Force and was stationed at Webb Air Force Base. He married D'Ann Sweeney and they had 3 children, Trisha, Jamie and James "Bo" III. He was employed by Broughton's Implement and Texas Electric before going full time into auto mechanics at his home. He owned and operated J&D Garage 39 years working until his last days. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the Eagles Lodge. He was a member of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife Sue Leffler, daughter Trisha and husband Dwain Yarbar of Sterling City, James "Bo" Leffler III of Houston, granddaughters Porsha and husband Cody Bryant, Keisha and husband Ray Kuykendall, and Adrianne Moreno all of Big Spring, great grandson Brayden Bryant and great granddaughter Brynlee Bryant, sisters Jean Kerr of Ruidoso, NM, Joan Burke and Margaret Karandy of Scotia, NY, several nieces nephews and cousins. He is also survived by extended family Kathy and Bobby Tolle of Euless, and Ed and Nita Jo McNelly of Moore, OK.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Jamie Moreno, sister Theresa Dorgan, and brother Eugene "Huntzy" Leffler.
The family would like to thank the following; Randy Hull, Randy Robertson, Richard Cox, Bob Parks, and Bob Anderson for their many years of true friendship and putting up with his wise cracks! We would also like to thank the staff of Home Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for Jimmy.
The family suggests memorials to Home Hospice of Big Spring, 111 E 7th St A, Big Spring, TX 79720
Visitation and viewing will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com