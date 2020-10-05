James (Jim) Otis Logan, 83, of Big Spring, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be at Myers & Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Bruce Jaeger officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Jim was born on May 26, 1937 in Coahoma. A 1955 high school graduate, Jim served 10 years in the military.
Four of those years were in the US Airforce with the other six years in the Navy. After that time, he worked for the US Postal system for 25 years and 20 years in the Howard College mailroom as a supervisor. He felt honored to serve the Howard College administration, staff, faculty and students.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Logan of Big Spring; three stepchildren: Howard Smith and his wife Sherri of Waco, Patti Stanford and her husband Tim of Odessa, and Terry Smith and his wife Jessica of Wichita Falls; nine grandchildren: Emily Altamirano, Ashley Smith, Andrew Smith, Daniel Smith, Samuel Smith, Robert Smith, Patience Smith, Alex Stanford, and Nicki Lomax; three great grandchildren and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Melvin Logan and Bill Logan; and one sister: Marie Logan.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com