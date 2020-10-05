1/1
James Otis "Jim" Logan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Otis Logan, 83, of Big Spring, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be at Myers & Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.  Funeral service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Bruce Jaeger officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Jim was born on May 26, 1937 in Coahoma. A 1955 high school graduate, Jim served 10 years in the military.
Four of those years were in the US Airforce with the other six years in the Navy.  After that time, he worked for the US Postal system for 25 years and 20 years in the Howard College mailroom as a supervisor. He felt honored to serve the Howard College administration, staff, faculty and students.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Logan of Big Spring; three stepchildren: Howard Smith and his wife Sherri of Waco, Patti Stanford and her husband Tim of Odessa, and Terry Smith and his wife Jessica of Wichita Falls; nine grandchildren: Emily Altamirano, Ashley Smith, Andrew Smith, Daniel Smith, Samuel Smith, Robert Smith, Patience Smith, Alex Stanford, and Nicki Lomax; three great grandchildren and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Melvin Logan and Bill Logan; and one sister: Marie Logan.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved