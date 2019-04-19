|
James (Jimmy) Patrick Thompson, 46, of Houston, TX passed away Aug. 7, 2018, surrounded by family. Jimmy was born in Big Spring, Texas, on Aug. 22, 1971, to William J. Thompson and Raellen Thompson in Big Spring, Texas. He was raised in Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1989.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) Thompson and Raellen Thompson. He is survived by his brother Billy Thompson and wife, Kerri; sister, Katy Graham and wife, Brooke; sister, Molly James and husband, Nigel; Kristy Thompson; step-mother, Fern Thompson; 10 nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Jimmy loved his family and had an especially close relationship with his mother. His ashes will be buried at her grave site.
Graveside services will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Deacon Johnny Arguello officiating. Funeral arrangements by Myers and Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 19, 2019