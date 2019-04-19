Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olive Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick "Jimmy" Thompson


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Patrick "Jimmy" Thompson Obituary
James (Jimmy) Patrick Thompson, 46, of Houston, TX passed away Aug. 7, 2018, surrounded by family. Jimmy was born in Big Spring, Texas, on Aug. 22, 1971, to William J. Thompson and Raellen Thompson in Big Spring, Texas. He was raised in Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1989.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) Thompson and Raellen Thompson. He is survived by his brother Billy Thompson and wife, Kerri; sister, Katy Graham and wife, Brooke; sister, Molly James and husband, Nigel; Kristy Thompson; step-mother, Fern Thompson; 10 nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Jimmy loved his family and had an especially close relationship with his mother. His ashes will be buried at her grave site.
Graveside services will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Deacon Johnny Arguello officiating. Funeral arrangements by Myers and Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now