James Ray Daniel Sr. 86 passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at UMC in Lubbock Texas following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
James Ray was born in San Saba. Texas on Jan. 10, 1934, to Calvin and Arlene (Robbins) Daniel Sr.
James Ray preferred being called Ray by family and friends.
Ray's education took place entirely in San Saba graduating in 1952. Following graduation Ray enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Ray married Lena Mae Jones on July 10, 1954, in San Saba. Following their wedding Ray and Lena mae spent a short time in the oil fields of New Mexico and then moved to Austin, Texas around 1955 with Ray working in the special division of the Austin police department while both he and his wife attended the university of Texas.
From 1956 to 1967 Ray and Lena lived in Odessa, Lubbock and Austin working with National Linen Corp as a route supervisor. They found themselves in Big Spring, Texas with ray working as a reserve police officer for BSPD from 1967 to 1972 and with Sanitary Linen from 1967 to 1976 also as a route supervisor.
The years of 1976 to 1979 found the Daniel family of five living in Big Spring with Ray working as a meter reader for the city of Big Spring.
From 1979 to 1992, Ray worked for the water treatment plant with the city of Lubbock and retired from there in 1992.
Ray and Lena were members of the Smithlawn Church of Christ in Lubbock. Ray was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.
Ray enjoyed deer hunting, rock hounding, and cactus hunting and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed reading and jigsaw puzzles.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and three sisters; two sons infant Michael Ray Daniel and James Ray Daniel Jr. and his wife of 44 years Lena Mae Daniel.
Ray is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Diana Boyer and husband Joe; son Clayton; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Big Spring, Texas with Ralph Anderson of Birdwell Church of Christ officiating. Internment will take place at the Trinity Memorial Park. No other services will take place.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com