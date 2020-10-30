1/1
Janet De Leon
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet De Leon, 51, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.  Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m.  Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Janet was born July 23, 1969, in Big Spring.  She had worked for Dr. Shroff and the last eight years in the I.T. Department at Howard College.  She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Janet loved time with her grandchildren and the Dallas Cowboys.
Janet is survived by her lifetime friend:  Jaime Hernandez; one son:  Adrian De Leon of Big Spring; one daughter:  Ashley Paredez of Big Spring; three grandchildren:  Aubrielle De Leon, Adrian "A.J." De Leon, and Axel Leon Perez, all of Big Spring; father:  Rudy De Leon of Big Spring; two sisters:  Janel Ortiz and her husband David of Big Spring and Rosella Munoz and her husband Robert of Big Spring; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother:  Josie De Leon.
Pallbearers will be Eddie De Leon, Dickie De Leon, David Ortiz, Ben De Leon, Rudy Munoz, and Chris Lopez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Vigil
07:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved