Janet De Leon, 51, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Janet was born July 23, 1969, in Big Spring. She had worked for Dr. Shroff and the last eight years in the I.T. Department at Howard College. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Janet loved time with her grandchildren and the Dallas Cowboys.
Janet is survived by her lifetime friend: Jaime Hernandez; one son: Adrian De Leon of Big Spring; one daughter: Ashley Paredez of Big Spring; three grandchildren: Aubrielle De Leon, Adrian "A.J." De Leon, and Axel Leon Perez, all of Big Spring; father: Rudy De Leon of Big Spring; two sisters: Janel Ortiz and her husband David of Big Spring and Rosella Munoz and her husband Robert of Big Spring; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother: Josie De Leon.
Pallbearers will be Eddie De Leon, Dickie De Leon, David Ortiz, Ben De Leon, Rudy Munoz, and Chris Lopez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.