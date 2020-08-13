1/1
Jay "Nopie" Briscoe
1939 - 2020
Jay "Nopie" Briscoe, 80, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday Aug. 14, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Pastor Eddie Prince officiating.
Jay was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Rock Island, Texas.  He married Anna "Nanny" Wasson March 1, 1959, in Toyah, Texas.  They moved to Big Spring in 1983 from Gonzales, Texas.  He served in the U. S. Army, including one tour in Korea, two tours in Viet Nam.  He retired from the army as a Staff Sergeant in 1968.  After retiring from the Army, he drove a bus for Continental Trailways.  Famous passengers included Dolly Parton and The Harlem Globe Trotters.  He was a Golden Glove Boxer and was a member of Grace Fellowship.  He was an avid coffee drinker at Rip Griffin's Truck Stop, Whataburger, and McDonalds.  
Jay is survived by his wife:  Anna "Nanny" Briscoe of Big Spring; four daughters:  Paty Bonnet and her husband Bruce of Georgetown, Tina Masek and her husband Chris of Flatonia, Pamela Briscoe of Big Spring, and Brandi Sanchez and her husband Brandon of Sweetwater, TN; one son:  Jeff Briscoe and his wife Michaele of Longview; grandchildren:  Cody, Audrea, Casey, Brittani, Kelsea, Jaurdin, Nathan, Jaden, and Jalei; and great grandchildren:  Gavin, Raegan, Isabelle, Sylus, and Tristan.
Jay was preceded in death by Nora Briscoe (birth mom), Joe Briscoe (Dad), Vera Flowers (Mom); sisters:  Vera Gent, Ramona Williams, Dorris Hooper, and Joann Briscoe; and brothers:  Sam Briscoe and Gail Briscoe.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
