Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Jean Carroll


1932 - 2019
Jean Carroll Obituary
Jean Carroll, 87, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her residence. Private family services will be at a later date.
She was born April 23, 1932, in Mobridge, South Dakota, and married Horace Dwayne Carroll July 9, 1971, in Big Spring.
Jean came to Big Spring in the mid 1950s. She worked at the CO-OP Gin and at White's Home Furnishings for a number of years before owning and operating Vernon's Liquor Store. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Horace Dwayne Carroll; two sons, Scott Morton and wife, Debi, and Terry Allerdings; a step-daughter, Kathleen Carroll Wells; a step-son, Cody Carroll; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Alma Hanson; a daughter, Sandra Morton Dalton; and a son, Billy Mark Allerdings.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
