Jean Marie Tidwell, 94, of Big Spring, passed from this life Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Rev. Scott Kirkland, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born July 27, 1925, in Commerce, Texas to Ervin and Maurine Harrison.
Jean worked as secretary for Stanton Independent School District for a number of years. She did volunteer work with R.S.V.P. and was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Bobbie Lee Fryar and husband, Melvin of Brownwood; three granddaughters, Kim Jenschke and husband, Lonnie of Stephenville, Dawn Tucker of Brownwood, and Lana Kirkham of Big Spring; nine great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Don Harrison of Arlington, and Ed Brice of Sulphur Springs; and a very dear friend, Maurice (Smitty) Smith of Big Spring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ralph R. Newman and Russell Tidwell; a son, Ralph R. Newman Jr.; two daughters, Anita Sue Myers and Ginny Crawford; and two grandsons, R. Norman Fryar and Randal W. Crawford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 14, 2019