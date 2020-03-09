Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeneva Dunagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeneva Dunagan


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeneva Dunagan Obituary
Jeneva Dunagan, 83, a long-time resident of Big Spring, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her home in Lumberton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle and Welch Rosewood Chapel with Dr. Walter McCall officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.  
Jeneva was born on Aug. 3, 1936, in Clyde, Texas. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1954 and married Raford Lee Dunagan on July 20, 1956. They had one daughter, Dianne. 
Jeneva was a homemaker and served in many area churches, including East Fourth Street Baptist, Hillcrest Baptist and College Baptist churches in Big Spring, also at Oak Street Baptist in Colorado City and Midway Baptist in Coahoma. "Nanny" was tender and tough; she was an artist and cook, and she loved Jesus with her whole heart.  
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Webb and husband, Bob of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren Natalie Webb and husband, Brandon Morgan of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Nathan Webb of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriel Webb-Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.  
She was preceded in death by Raford, her husband of 57 years; parents, Lonnie and Sally Taylor; two sisters, Mary Frances Hendry and Doris Day; and brothers, James Taylor and Tommy Earl Taylor. 
The family suggests memorials be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653, or the christian ministry of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -