Jeneva Dunagan, 83, a long-time resident of Big Spring, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her home in Lumberton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle and Welch Rosewood Chapel with Dr. Walter McCall officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Jeneva was born on Aug. 3, 1936, in Clyde, Texas. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1954 and married Raford Lee Dunagan on July 20, 1956. They had one daughter, Dianne.
Jeneva was a homemaker and served in many area churches, including East Fourth Street Baptist, Hillcrest Baptist and College Baptist churches in Big Spring, also at Oak Street Baptist in Colorado City and Midway Baptist in Coahoma. "Nanny" was tender and tough; she was an artist and cook, and she loved Jesus with her whole heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Webb and husband, Bob of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren Natalie Webb and husband, Brandon Morgan of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Nathan Webb of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriel Webb-Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Raford, her husband of 57 years; parents, Lonnie and Sally Taylor; two sisters, Mary Frances Hendry and Doris Day; and brothers, James Taylor and Tommy Earl Taylor.
The family suggests memorials be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653, or the christian ministry of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 9, 2020