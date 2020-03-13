|
Jeremy Alcantar, 39, of Big Spring died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Coahoma Cemetery.
Jeremy was born April 5, 1980, in Big Spring. He went to school at Coahoma and was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He loved wrestling and watching "The Walking Dead".
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Lydia Rodriguez and her husband, David of Big Spring; father, Lee Alcantar and his wife, Mary of Venus; two brothers, Jason Arguello and his wife, Amanda of Big Spring, and Chris Alcantar and his wife, Keveen of Colorado City; seven nieces and nephews, Joseph Arguello, Anissa Arguello, Addison Arguello, Christopher Alcantar, Ryland Alcantar, Brady Alcantar and Michael Alcantar; step-brothers, Eric Rodriguez, Rocky Rodriguez, Marc Rodriguez, and David Jr. Rodriguez; and a half-brother, Jacob Alcantar.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 13, 2020