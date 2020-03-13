Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Alcantar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Alcantar


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Alcantar Obituary
Jeremy Alcantar, 39, of Big Spring died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Coahoma Cemetery.
Jeremy was born April 5, 1980, in Big Spring. He went to school at Coahoma and was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He loved wrestling and watching "The Walking Dead".
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Lydia Rodriguez and her husband, David of Big Spring; father, Lee Alcantar and his wife, Mary of Venus; two brothers, Jason Arguello and his wife, Amanda of Big Spring, and Chris Alcantar and his wife, Keveen of Colorado City; seven nieces and nephews, Joseph Arguello, Anissa Arguello, Addison Arguello, Christopher Alcantar, Ryland Alcantar, Brady Alcantar and Michael Alcantar; step-brothers, Eric Rodriguez, Rocky Rodriguez, Marc Rodriguez, and David Jr. Rodriguez; and a half-brother, Jacob Alcantar.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -