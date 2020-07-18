1/1
Jerrod Lee Smith
1989 - 2020
Jerrod Lee Smith, 30, of Fort Worth, formerly of Coahoma passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Brad Daniels officiating. We encourage the wearing of masks, however not required.
He was born Aug. 27, 1989, in Stanton, Texas.
Jerrod graduated from Coahoma High School, and went on to pursue a career as a Field Project Engineer in the DFW area. His career allowed travel all over the U.S. where he was able to enjoy some of his hobbies on the road including camping, fishing, hiking, and hunting. While traveling for work, Jerrod loved to stop and visit family and close friends.
Family was one of the most important values in Jerrod's life. When not working, he was spending time with family and helping others with any type of project. He was the life of every party.
Jerrod was full of life and will be remembered for his sense of humor, caring heart, and energetic personality.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." - Matthew 11:28-30
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Dena Smith of Coahoma; one grandmother, Charlsye Lynn Smith of Sand Springs; one sister, Brandi Michelle Harris and spouse Josh reed Harris of Dallas-Fort Worth; one brother, Brandon Jake Smith and wife Sydnie Alexandra Smith of Aledo; two nieces, Blaire Nicole Smith and Ava Louise Harris; two nephews, Jett Landry Smith and Hudson Reed Harris; and a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by both grandfathers, Billy Lee Smith and Horace Carroll Murdock; one grandmother, Margie Lee Murdock; and one aunt, Penny Lynn Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
