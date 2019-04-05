Jesse Terrell Majors, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:30 PM- 7:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Myers & Smith Chapel, followed by graveside services at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas.

Jesse was born on November 30, 1929 in Big Spring, Texas to parents Claude and Virgie Majors. Jesse lived and worked in Big Spring all his life. He delivered milk for Gandy's for over 40 years. He was often known as "El Lechero" by his many friends. Jesse loved to laugh and to spend time with his friends at the coffee shop wearing his bright red boots. His outgoing personality made people comfortable. He loved to sing and would often sing while he worked. Jesse was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Virgie Majors, his loving wife of 50 years, Amelia Ruth Majors, his son Claude Melvin Majors, his brothers Mack and Clyde, and his sisters Dorothy and Marie.

He is survived by his daughters Theresa Majors, Janice Bastin and her husband Paul, Charlotte Majors, Lisa Majors, son Terry Majors and his wife Bobbie Jo, three grandchildren Tanner, Hunter, and River and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.

Pallbearers will be Jim DePaw, Gene Piercefield, Jason Watson, Hunter Majors, Tanner Majors and Terry Majors. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Watson and Tony Meeks.

Pallbearers will be Jim DePaw, Gene Piercefield, Jason Watson, Hunter Majors, Tanner Majors and Terry Majors. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Watson and Tony Meeks.