Jessie Glendale Domino, 74, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Carrie Phelps; daughter, Marsha Lynn Domino; brothers, Charles and Alfred Phelps; sisters, Mattie Waldon, Mary Jean Sanders, Ann Fields, and Jewel Sudds. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Tommy Domino; son, Michael (Mike) Domino and wife, Precilla; daughters, Michele Hurrington, Belinda Evans and husband, Kevin, and Diandra Domino; brother, Arthur Phelps Jr.; sister, Ruby Thompson; grandchildren, Nichole, Toccara, Lamar, Alisha, Tamara and Dominique; great-grandchildren, Zovian, Breana, Jordan, Isaiah, Reagan and Ian; and a host of other family and dear friends.
A memorial service for Jessie will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Funeral Home, 201 South 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas 77571, with Deacon Levan Richardson officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 1, 2019
