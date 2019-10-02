|
Jesus "Jesse" A. Mendoza, 93, of Big Spring, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at his side. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Rosary will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
Jesse was born April 23, 1926, in Howard County, to David and Patricia Mendoza and was one of sixteen children.
As a very young man, he learned to work hard in the fields as a migrant worker with his mother and brothers to support their large family.
In 1945, he met the love of his life, Tomme DeLeon. They married in 1951 and lived together almost inseparable for over 44 years. He worked in civil service at the Webb Air Force base for 23 years, until its closure in 1977. He enjoyed playing church bingo with his mother and wife, Tomme. He loved to garden and had prized roses. Early wrestling was his one true sport. He read the local newspaper daily and kept fit by walking. He loved to be with family and was always up for coffee and sitting on his porch reminiscing with company. He loved to gather his family for dinners. A regular outing was going to the Chalet with his granddaughters. He enjoyed spending time with and telling stories to his grandchildren. They were truly his inspiration, pride, and joy. They all cherished and admired him deeply. He truly enjoyed visits from his youngest daughter who had renovated his home, spoiled him with money, gifts, and anything he asked for.
He was the strong patriarch of his family; he was a good father who always took care of his daughters. He raised and singly provided for his grandchildren. He taught and guided them, a loving, gentle, compassionate grandfather and great-grandfather to many. A man who never cared much about himself and even in his final days would say to his daughter and grandchildren,"to take care of yourself and be good to your family when I'm gone".
He is loved and will be missed by many! If you wish to honor his memory, take a close friend or relative out for coffee, or sit on your porch and visit with family. SMILE, I will be there.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Linda Mendoza, and Gloria Mendoza Herrera; six grandchildren, Anna Garcia, Linda Garza, Danny Lemon, Stephanie Fruge, Jordan Herrera, and Brooklyn Fitch; eight great-grandchildren, Danielle Ramirez, Monica and Tony Garcia, Ricky Garza, Jesse Garza, Eric Garza, Emily Garza, and Connor Fruge; seven great-great-grandchildren, Arron, Ramirez, Hailey Ramirez, Jesslynn Ramirez, Kendall Garcia, Simone Garza, Anaya Houston, and Eleanna Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all 15 brothers and sisters; and his wife.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 2, 2019