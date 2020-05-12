Jim McCurtain left this earth for a better mansion the morning of May 9, 2020, suddenly in Big Spring, Texas. He was born June 13, 1930, in Poteau, Oklahoma to Jackson Haskell McCurtain, Sr. and Ernestine Garrett McCurtain. He attended an Indian boarding school, Jones Academy, in McAlester, Oklahoma. After high school he started working for Southwestern Bell Telephone. He joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. He was in the 1st Division, 7th Regiment, 1st Batallion Bakercompany, and A Purple Heart recipient. He returned home and went back to work for the telephone company until he retired December 31, 1988.
He was very proud of his Choctaw Indian Heritage. He was the great grandson of Principal Chief Green McCurtain and grandson of David Cornelius McCurtain. He told us many stories of the early years in Oklahoma with the Indians. He would tell us about camping in Robbers Cave where Jesse James Gang used it as a hideout. That was just one of hundreds of stories he told us.
He married Carol Snell in 1954, in this union they had one son Gary Don McCurtain. In 1955 he married Edna Ruth McDonald and was together until she preceded him in death in March 1989. In this union they had five children, two daughters Sheila Ann and Sheryl Jene; three sons, Leslie Jim, Wesley Jack and Jay Tee McCurtain. He married Lazell Land Osburn in June 1992. In this union he was blessed with two stepsons, Bobby Joe and Billy Wayne Osburn.
He preceded in death with his parents, Jackson and Ernestine McCurtain, his first two wives Carol Snell and Edna McCurtain, and two sons Leslie and Jay Tee McCurtain.
He is survived by his wife Lazell McCurtain, two sons, Gary McCurtain (Kat), of Stephenville, Texas, and Wesley McCurtain, Tucson Arizona, two daughters Sheila Shanks (Larry) of Loveland, Colorado and Sheryl McCurtain, Big Spring, two stepsons Bobby Joe Osburn (Liz) of Lumberton, Texas and Billy Wayne Osburn (Dianna) of Lufkin, Texas many grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother Jackson McCurtain, Jr. Glenrose, Texas, many nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many friends
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
He was very proud of his Choctaw Indian Heritage. He was the great grandson of Principal Chief Green McCurtain and grandson of David Cornelius McCurtain. He told us many stories of the early years in Oklahoma with the Indians. He would tell us about camping in Robbers Cave where Jesse James Gang used it as a hideout. That was just one of hundreds of stories he told us.
He married Carol Snell in 1954, in this union they had one son Gary Don McCurtain. In 1955 he married Edna Ruth McDonald and was together until she preceded him in death in March 1989. In this union they had five children, two daughters Sheila Ann and Sheryl Jene; three sons, Leslie Jim, Wesley Jack and Jay Tee McCurtain. He married Lazell Land Osburn in June 1992. In this union he was blessed with two stepsons, Bobby Joe and Billy Wayne Osburn.
He preceded in death with his parents, Jackson and Ernestine McCurtain, his first two wives Carol Snell and Edna McCurtain, and two sons Leslie and Jay Tee McCurtain.
He is survived by his wife Lazell McCurtain, two sons, Gary McCurtain (Kat), of Stephenville, Texas, and Wesley McCurtain, Tucson Arizona, two daughters Sheila Shanks (Larry) of Loveland, Colorado and Sheryl McCurtain, Big Spring, two stepsons Bobby Joe Osburn (Liz) of Lumberton, Texas and Billy Wayne Osburn (Dianna) of Lufkin, Texas many grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother Jackson McCurtain, Jr. Glenrose, Texas, many nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many friends
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.