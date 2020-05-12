Jim McCurtain
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim McCurtain left this earth for a better mansion the morning of May 9, 2020, suddenly in Big Spring, Texas. He was born June 13, 1930, in Poteau, Oklahoma to Jackson Haskell McCurtain, Sr. and Ernestine Garrett McCurtain. He attended an Indian boarding school, Jones Academy, in McAlester, Oklahoma. After high school he started working for Southwestern Bell Telephone. He joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. He was in the 1st Division, 7th Regiment, 1st Batallion Bakercompany, and A Purple Heart recipient. He returned home and went back to work for the telephone company until he retired December 31, 1988.
He was very proud of his Choctaw Indian Heritage. He was the great grandson of Principal Chief Green McCurtain and grandson of David Cornelius McCurtain. He told us many stories of the early years in Oklahoma with the Indians. He would tell us about camping in Robbers Cave where Jesse James Gang used it as a hideout. That was just one of hundreds of stories he told us.
He married Carol Snell in 1954, in this union they had one son Gary Don McCurtain. In 1955 he married Edna Ruth McDonald and was together until she preceded him in death in March 1989. In this union they had five children, two daughters Sheila Ann and Sheryl Jene; three sons, Leslie Jim, Wesley Jack and Jay Tee McCurtain. He married Lazell Land Osburn in June 1992. In this union he was blessed with two stepsons, Bobby Joe and Billy Wayne Osburn.
He preceded in death with his parents, Jackson and Ernestine McCurtain, his first two wives Carol Snell and Edna McCurtain, and two sons Leslie and Jay Tee McCurtain.
He is survived by his wife Lazell McCurtain, two sons, Gary McCurtain (Kat), of Stephenville, Texas, and Wesley McCurtain, Tucson Arizona, two daughters Sheila Shanks (Larry) of Loveland, Colorado and Sheryl McCurtain, Big Spring, two stepsons Bobby Joe Osburn (Liz) of Lumberton, Texas and Billy Wayne Osburn (Dianna) of Lufkin, Texas many grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother Jackson McCurtain, Jr. Glenrose, Texas, many nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many friends
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved