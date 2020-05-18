Jimmie Charles Shoults Sr. 86, of Forsan passed away Saturday May 16, 2020, at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Jimmie was more fondly known as "Goober" by friends and family. Jimmie was born to Tilman and Anita Shoults on August 30, 1933 in Forsan. Jimmie was the last known resident of Forsan that had been born there. He attended Forsan Schools as well as Hardin Simmons University.
In 1955 he married Vesta J. Harrison. They were blessed to have been married for 64 ½ years and have two children. Jimmie owned and operated Shoults Oilfield Construction for many years. He loved playing golf and attending his grandkids sporting events. He was also an avid University of Texas football fan.
He will be remembered and loved by his wife Vesta of Forsan; his daughter, Rhonda Gibbs and her husband Paul, of Midland; his son, Jimmie Shoults Jr. and his wife Tammy, of San Angelo. "Dad Dad" will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Ransom Gibbs, and his wife Jessica of Big Spring, Cadry Gibbs and his wife Erika, of Midland as well as Jaden Shoults, Jordan Shoults and Jantzen Shoults of San Angelo.
Jimmie also is survived by his Sister Patsy Girdner of Longview, Judy Grigg and Husband Buster of Corrigan Texas, Joyce Alexander and husband Mack, of Houston and Jackie Shoults and wife, Cindy, of Snyder as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be ongoing Monday at Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Park
The pallbearers will be the grandchildren: Ransom Gibbs, Cadry Gibbs, Jaden Shoults, Jo Shoults, and Jantzen Shoults.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.