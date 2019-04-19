Jimmy Anderson, 78, of Granbury, Texas, passed on to his Heavenly home on April 15, 2019. Services will be held at the Granbury Church of Christ at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. We will celebrate his life with a visitation which will be held in Big Spring, Texas, on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 14th and Main Church of Christ from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Trinity Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:45.

Jimmy was born in Big Spring to Marvelene and John B. Anderson on July 31, 1940. He graduated from Forsan High School in 1958. He married Patricia (Pat) Rogers on Sept. 5, 1959, in Big Spring. Jimmy graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a pharmacy degree. He practiced pharmacy for 50 years. He was part owner of Leonard's Pharmacy, Inc. in Big Spring. Upon leaving Big Spring in 2011, Jimmy continued to work part-time as a pharmacist in Granbury.

Jimmy was an active member of the community in Big Spring. He served on the YMCA Board of Directors, President of the Big Spring ISD School Board, President of the Dora Roberts Rehab Board of Directors, President of the Big Spring Rotary Club, and the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of the Jaycees of Big Spring. He was an avid golfer, hunter, outdoors man, and a die-hard Texas Longhorn fan. He loved working with his hands and loved woodworking. He always had a project he was working on. Jimmy was a longtime member and Deacon at the 14th and Main Church of Christ. Following the move to Pecan Plantation, he became a member of the Granbury Church of Christ.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Marvelene. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat; two sons, David Anderson and John Paul Anderson; two daughters, Dana Anderson Rogers and husband Kyle; Nikki Anderson Lindsey and husband, Paul. His grandchildren include Ashley Anderson, Kaci Brooks, Amber Molina, Kassie Millis, Tristen Anderson, Lauren and Lynsey Rogers, Justis and Garrett Lindsey. Jimmy has seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Hayhurst and Nancy Allen; and one aunt, Hattie Griffith. He also leaves behind extended family and friends.

Jimmy will be greatly missed. Hook 'Em Horns Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary