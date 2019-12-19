|
Jimmye Shanks Burks, 84, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born February 6, 1935 in Proctor, Texas to Grover C. Shanks, Sr. and Clara Hightower Shanks. She married Leonard E. Burks December 21, 1952 in Howard County. He preceded her in death January 6, 2015.
Jimmye came to Howard County as a young girl. She attended and graduated from Knott High School where she played basketball. She later graduated from UTPB with a degree in accounting. Jimmye worked as a field auditor for S & H Green Stamps for 27 years. She volunteered at the Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed collecting tea pots and has amassed over 200 tea pots.
She was a longtime member of the 14th and Main Church of Christ.
Survivors include one daughter, Elaine Shapleigh of Payson, Arizona; one son, Randy Burks and wife, Laurie of Big Spring; two grandchildren, Haley Burks Ragsdale and husband, Chase and Hillary Burks Younan and husband, Jake; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Max, Cam and Makai; and two brothers, Charlie Shanks and Wade Shanks.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Norene Guill and Eva Mae Shanks; and six brothers, Clim Shanks, Doyle Shanks, Grover Shanks, Jr., Howard Shanks, John Shanks and Autov Shanks.
The family suggests memorials to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 19, 2019