Jo Ogle, 70, of Big Spring passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Graveside service will be on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Park with Derrick Looney officiating.
Jo was born on Sept. 14, 1950 in Lamesa. She married Charles "Chuck" Ogle on March 14, 1968 in Big Spring. He died March 14, 2020. She was a homemaker but also managed Santa Fe Sandwiches & Grill in the Big Spring Mall.
Jo was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a Methodist.
She is survived by one son: Charley Ogle and his wife Irma of Greenwood; six grandchildren: Dillon Ogle and his wife Camberlynn, Maggie Ogle, Froy De Santiago, Yahir De Santiago, Zane Ogle, and Ruby Ogle; two great grandchildren: Wylee Ogle and Ryatt Ogle; and one brother: Richard Fleener of Big Spring.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son: Jason Ogle; one brother: Robert Fleener; and one sister: Jeannie Cunningham.
Arrangements by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com