Joan (pronounced JoAnn) J. Pick, 82, a longtime resident of Big Spring, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Don Rosentreter officiating.

Joan was born in Custer, South Dakota, on March 22, 1936, to Frieda (Herrmann) and Cameron Rohm. After high school, Joan married and became an "Air Force" wife. This afforded her the opportunity and luxury to live in many different states and exciting foreign countries.

Joan was a fun-loving, out-going person, who made friends easily. She valued her relationship with those she came in contact with and was always ready to help those in need expecting nothing in return. Her optimistic, heartfelt attitude had an effect on everyone she knew or met. She was deeply liked and loved and will be missed greatly.

Joan is survived by her husband, SMSGT. (Ret.) Larry Pick, Big Spring, Tex.; one daughter, Becky (Goldie) Chappell and her husband Bob, Grand Junction, Colo.; one granddaughter, Courtney J. Sims, Las Vegas, Nev.; one great-grandson, Peyton Cooper Sims, Las Vegas, Nev.; and two sisters, Vivian DeGooyer and Mavis Champion, residents of Colorado and Oregon, respectively.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Frieda Rohm; father, Cameron Rohm; brothers Ronald Rohm and Eldon Rohm; and baby daughter number two, Kristi J. Smith (Jan. 25, 1959 to March 15, 2018).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Big Spring, Tex., or the s Project.

