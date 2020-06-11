Joan Marie LaFond, 85, of McKinney, Texas, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in a McKinney hospital. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Munising, Michigan to Leo and Domina Stosofiski Starzyk. Joan married Auriel Arthur LaFond January 30, 1954, in Munising, Michigan, and he preceded her in death March 24, 2015.
Joan had been a resident of Big Spring since 1965 before moving to McKinney. She was a homemaker and had owned the Sweet Shoppe for five years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and visiting with friends and playing Duplicate.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish where she served as a Lector, and helped when needed for social event preparations. She was also a member of the 1930 Hyperion Club and was a life member of the American Contract Bridge League.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Reynolds and husband, Don, of McKinney; two grandchildren, Trey Reynolds and Faith Reynolds, and her sister, Claire Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Munising, Michigan to Leo and Domina Stosofiski Starzyk. Joan married Auriel Arthur LaFond January 30, 1954, in Munising, Michigan, and he preceded her in death March 24, 2015.
Joan had been a resident of Big Spring since 1965 before moving to McKinney. She was a homemaker and had owned the Sweet Shoppe for five years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and visiting with friends and playing Duplicate.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish where she served as a Lector, and helped when needed for social event preparations. She was also a member of the 1930 Hyperion Club and was a life member of the American Contract Bridge League.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Reynolds and husband, Don, of McKinney; two grandchildren, Trey Reynolds and Faith Reynolds, and her sister, Claire Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.