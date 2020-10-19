Joe Don Zant, Sr., 87, of Vealmoor, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Vealmoor Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Vealmoor and married Dena Bell Hale Oct. 21, 1950, in Ackerly. Joe Don was a lifetime resident of Vealmoor and was a farmer and rancher. He enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Zant; two daughters, Diane Zant of Big Spring and Shelia Armstrong and husband, David of Vealmoor; two sons, Joe Don Zant Jr. and wife, Kelly and Ty Zant and wife, Mindy all of Vealmoor; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H. N. and Zona Zant; one son, Guy Zant; and a granddaughter, Bobbie Burkhalter.
The family suggests memorials to the Ackerly Church of Christ, P. O. Box 248, Ackerly, Texas 79713, the Lone Survivor Foundation at www.lonesurvivorfoundation.org
or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com