1/
Joe Don Zant Sr
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Don Zant, Sr., 87, of Vealmoor, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Vealmoor Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Vealmoor and married Dena Bell Hale Oct. 21, 1950, in Ackerly. Joe Don was a lifetime resident of Vealmoor and was a farmer and rancher. He enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Zant; two daughters, Diane Zant of Big Spring and Shelia Armstrong and husband, David of Vealmoor; two sons, Joe Don Zant Jr. and wife, Kelly and Ty Zant and wife, Mindy all of Vealmoor; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H. N. and Zona Zant; one son, Guy Zant; and a granddaughter, Bobbie Burkhalter.
The family suggests memorials to the Ackerly Church of Christ, P. O. Box 248, Ackerly, Texas 79713, the Lone Survivor Foundation at www.lonesurvivorfoundation.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved