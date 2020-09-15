1/1
Joe Douglas Henderson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Douglas Henderson, 78, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept.11, 2020, at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.
Joe was born June 26, 1942, to James Merrill and Minnie Oleta (Bagley) Henderson in Brownwood, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Armed Services from 1961 to 1964 in the Army. He married Pamela Ryan Gould on May 3, 1985, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas. Joe worked as a mechanical inspector for Fina Refinery for 33 years. His true passions in life were linked to the great outdoors, in fishing and hunting. But he was also known to be a professional "tinker", as there was nothing he couldn't fix. Joe and Pam volunteered not only for their church at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger, Texas, but spent over 13 years volunteering for the Make a Wish Foundation. Joe was also an active supporter of his children, grandchildren and the Ballinger Bearcats in all sports. He was a loving husband, dad and he loved his Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Minnie Henderson and his brother James Lee Henderson.
Joe is survived by his wife Pam; his son Brannon Henderson and wife Bea of Spring Branch, daughter Amber Henderson of Texas, son Heith Robey and wife Kami of League City, son Scott Robey and wife Amanda of Brownwood; and his sister Barbara Degelia of Bryan/College Station. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Joe will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger from 5:00-7:00 pm. His services will follow on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger at 10:00 am. Troy Robertson will preside. Interment will follow at the Concho Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Avenue B Church of Christ or The Diabetes Association in Joe's honor.
Services provided by Lange Funeral Home. www.ballingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved