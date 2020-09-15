Joe Douglas Henderson, 78, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept.11, 2020, at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.
Joe was born June 26, 1942, to James Merrill and Minnie Oleta (Bagley) Henderson in Brownwood, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Armed Services from 1961 to 1964 in the Army. He married Pamela Ryan Gould on May 3, 1985, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas. Joe worked as a mechanical inspector for Fina Refinery for 33 years. His true passions in life were linked to the great outdoors, in fishing and hunting. But he was also known to be a professional "tinker", as there was nothing he couldn't fix. Joe and Pam volunteered not only for their church at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger, Texas, but spent over 13 years volunteering for the Make a Wish Foundation. Joe was also an active supporter of his children, grandchildren and the Ballinger Bearcats in all sports. He was a loving husband, dad and he loved his Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Minnie Henderson and his brother James Lee Henderson.
Joe is survived by his wife Pam; his son Brannon Henderson and wife Bea of Spring Branch, daughter Amber Henderson of Texas, son Heith Robey and wife Kami of League City, son Scott Robey and wife Amanda of Brownwood; and his sister Barbara Degelia of Bryan/College Station. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Joe will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger from 5:00-7:00 pm. His services will follow on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger at 10:00 am. Troy Robertson will preside. Interment will follow at the Concho Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Avenue B Church of Christ or The Diabetes Association
in Joe's honor.
