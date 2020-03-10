|
|
Joe N. Torres, Jr. 65, of Big Spring went home with his heavenly Father on Monday, March 9, 2020. Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Sam Segundo officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Joe was born March 23, 1954, in Big Spring to Trinidad Torres and Joe A. Torres, Sr. He was a mechanic by profession and hobby. He loved working on cars and trucks. He loved family gathering, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He loved date nights with Nora. He loved to go riding and dancing with her and he loved the band "Little Joe".
Joe is survived by his wife: Nora of Big Spring; six children: Joe "Chapo" Torres, Angel Torres and his wife Angelina, Stephanie Torres, Nathan Torres, Abel Torres, and Paul Torres and his wife Maggie, all of Big Spring; three step-children: Tiffany Yanez and Danielle , Stephanie Leos and her husband Albert, B. J. Yanez and his wife Melissa, all of Big Spring; three sisters: Lupe Lopez of Big Spring, Juanita Rubio and her husband Ernest of El Paso, and Sylvia Miramontes of Big Spring; one brother: Jesse Torres of Abilene; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 10, 2020