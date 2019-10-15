|
|
Joel Rendal Hamby, 81, died Oct. 3, 2019. Mr. Hamby was the first baby born in Howard County in 1938 on January 3 to Christine and Joe Hamby. He received a degree in journalism from Texas Tech and worked for various newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma before publishing his own newspaper in Surfside, Texas, known as "The Dixie Free Press." He was known for his colorful editorials and was the originator of "Fake News" back when it was fun.
He married Diana Dawson on Nov. 1, 1960, and between Texas and Oklahoma, the two managed to raise two daughters. He dabbled in the oil business, and, when that got old, he married a lady named Belva of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and then a lady named Kelly from Montana, who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by his first wife, Diana; their two daughters, Dedra Leaf and Jodi Burns, four grandchildren, Kyrie Post, Cappy Leaf, Rikki Minkler and Betsy Minkler; and has three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Lanny and Rick Hamby, and their spouses and children.
Other accomplishments include cofounding the Oklahoma Territorial Newspaper Museum, in Guthrie Oklahoma, being a hero to his brothers, delighting in his family, instilling humor and contentment in his daughters, and just about always getting his way. He will be greatly missed.
An informal memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. at the home of his brother, Rick Hamby, 13 Village Rd., in his home town of Big Spring, TX.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019