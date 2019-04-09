Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Memorial Park Chapel
1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Arnold Obituary
John C. Arnold, Sr., 93, of Big Spring, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Memorial Park Chapel with, Rev. Alan Matthies officiating.
He was born Dec. 22, 1925, in Dierks, Arkansas, to Thomas and Hattie Smith Arnold. He married Stella Tynes Oct. 6, 1946, in Big Spring, and she preceded him in death April 4, 2008.
Arnold came to Big Spring at the age of four. He worked for Cosden Refinery for 35 years, and he grew vegetables and pecans and enjoyed sharing his crop with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Arnold served in the United States Army as a machine gunner with the 42nd Infantry during World War II and fought in France, Germany and Austria.
Survivors include one daughter, Carla Arnold and Lynn Dickey of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Michelle, Brad, Heather, Audrey and John Paul; ten great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Hershel Matthies; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, John C. "Pinky" Arnold, Jr.; and eight brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank all family and friends for their love and support during the last few years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
