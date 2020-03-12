Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
John Edward Fierro


1997 - 2020
John Edward Fierro Obituary
John Edward Fierro, 22, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.  
John was born Oct. 23, 1997, in Big Spring. He was a sand miner for the oil service. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a lifetime resident of Big Spring. 
John was a young free soul who held the "trophy" as the funniest and loudest person in the family. He was definitely loved by everyone for his generosity and caring heart. He spent most of his time watching movies with his dad and always suggested great movies to others. He could have been a movie critique if he wanted. He will always be remembered by his laugh and childlike spirit. 
John is survived by his mother, Delma Garcia of Big Spring; father, Johnny Fierro of Big Spring; three sisters, Caprise Fierro Carrisalez and her husband, Cordero of Big Spring, Evelyn Fierro of Big Spring, and Makaila Garcia of Big Spring; one niece, Aubrey Hilario; one uncle, Raymond Fierro of Big Spring; three aunts, Mary (Lupe) Fierro of Arkansas, Rosalinda (Charlie) Fierro of Arkansas, and Fabiola Ochoa of Big Spring; and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be Evelyn Fierro, Robert Fierro, Danny Fierro, Cordero Carrisalez, Brandon Aguilar and Robb Deanda, Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Patrick Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Rosendo Rodriguez, and Jowaldo Rodriguez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
