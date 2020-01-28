|
John Glenn Allen III was born Oct, 21, 1958, in Big Spring, Texas, to Dr. J. Glenn Allen, Jr., and Wanda Simpson Allen. He died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, at the age of 61.
He was preceded in death by his father Dr. J. Glenn Allen, Jr. and his grandparents.
John is survived by his mother, Wanda Allen; his four sisters Joann (Bob) Decker of Ft. Worth, Texas; Julie (Gary) Bailey of Waco, Texas; Catherine (Tims) Edwards of Oden, Arkansas, and Martha (Paul) Bryant of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; 11 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces, and nephews, many cousins and two aunts Mary Jo Flatte of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and Evelyn McQueen of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Graveside funeral services were at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Clark County Humane Society, 627 Walnut St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 or . Arrangements are entrusted with Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home visit our online guest book at www.ruggleswilcox.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 22, 2020