Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Glenn Allen III


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Glenn Allen III Obituary
John Glenn Allen III was born Oct, 21, 1958, in Big Spring, Texas, to Dr. J. Glenn Allen, Jr., and Wanda Simpson Allen. He died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, at the age of 61. 
He was preceded in death by his father Dr. J. Glenn Allen, Jr. and his grandparents. 
John is survived by his mother, Wanda Allen; his four sisters Joann (Bob) Decker of Ft. Worth, Texas; Julie (Gary) Bailey of Waco, Texas; Catherine (Tims) Edwards of Oden, Arkansas, and Martha (Paul) Bryant of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; 11 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces, and nephews, many cousins and two aunts Mary Jo Flatte of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and Evelyn McQueen of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Graveside funeral services were at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Clark County Humane Society, 627 Walnut St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 or . Arrangements are entrusted with Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home visit our online guest book at www.ruggleswilcox.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -