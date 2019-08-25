|
John Newell Little, Jr. passed away on Aug. 7, 2019 after a fall; he was 56 years old. John was born June 2, 1963 in Big Spring, Texas, to John (Jack) Little and Gayle Harlan Little. He grew up in Big Spring with his three older sisters and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1981. For a short time he attended North Texas State University and Marlboro College, but he settled in and graduated from Boston's Berklee College of Music. John traveled extensively in the U.S. and Mexico, and in 2006 he moved to Salem, Oregon, where he immensely enjoyed the climate and the vibe until his move to Austin, Texas in 2017 to be closer to his family.
John was extraordinarily bright and an accomplished musician. He was proficient at many instruments, including piano, drums, lead and bass guitar, trombone and harmonica; we also remember him playing the banjo. John had a terrific memory and was a life-long learner. He read books on diverse topics and could talk at length about his favorite authors, subjects, and the music he loved. His curiosity took him far and wide on many adventures, one of which included jumping a freight train, riding it to the interior of Mexico and then hitchhiking back to the U.S. He had a gentle, sweet nature and loved his family dearly.
John is survived by his mother, Gayle Little; and his sisters, Paige Hamilton, Irene Flannery and Carrie Villani, as well as seven nieces and nephews. He was undoubtedly welcomed into heaven by his father, Jack Little.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 26, 2019